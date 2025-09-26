报价部分
货币 / SPMD
SPMD: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

57.25 USD 0.58 (1.02%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日SPMD汇率已更改1.02%。当日，交易品种以低点56.75和高点57.28进行交易。

关注SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

What is SPMD stock price today?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) stock is priced at 57.25 today. It trades within 1.02%, yesterday's close was 56.67, and trading volume reached 1436.

Does SPMD stock pay dividends?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF is currently valued at 57.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.95% and USD.

How to buy SPMD stock?

You can buy SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) shares at the current price of 57.25. Orders are usually placed near 57.25 or 57.55, while 1436 and 0.85% show market activity.

How to invest into SPMD stock?

Investing in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.99 - 59.93 and current price 57.25. Many compare 1.31% and 12.06% before placing orders at 57.25 or 57.55.

What are SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) in the past year was 59.93. Within 43.99 - 59.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.67 helps spot resistance levels.

What are SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) over the year was 43.99. Comparing it with the current 57.25 and 43.99 - 59.93 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SPMD stock split?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.67, and 4.95% after corporate actions.

日范围
56.75 57.28
年范围
43.99 59.93
前一天收盘价
56.67
开盘价
56.77
卖价
57.25
买价
57.55
最低价
56.75
最高价
57.28
交易量
1.436 K
日变化
1.02%
月变化
1.31%
6个月变化
12.06%
年变化
4.95%
28 九月, 星期日