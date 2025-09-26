- Aperçu
SPMD: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF
Le taux de change de SPMD a changé de 1.02% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 56.75 et à un maximum de 57.28.
Suivez la dynamique SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPMD Nouvelles
Foire Aux Questions
What is SPMD stock price today?
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) stock is priced at 57.25 today. It trades within 1.02%, yesterday's close was 56.67, and trading volume reached 1436.
Does SPMD stock pay dividends?
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF is currently valued at 57.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.95% and USD.
How to buy SPMD stock?
You can buy SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) shares at the current price of 57.25. Orders are usually placed near 57.25 or 57.55, while 1436 and 0.85% show market activity.
How to invest into SPMD stock?
Investing in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.99 - 59.93 and current price 57.25. Many compare 1.31% and 12.06% before placing orders at 57.25 or 57.55.
What are SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) in the past year was 59.93. Within 43.99 - 59.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.67 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR(R) Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) over the year was 43.99. Comparing it with the current 57.25 and 43.99 - 59.93 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SPMD stock split?
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.67, and 4.95% after corporate actions.
- Clôture Précédente
- 56.67
- Ouverture
- 56.77
- Bid
- 57.25
- Ask
- 57.55
- Plus Bas
- 56.75
- Plus Haut
- 57.28
- Volume
- 1.436 K
- Changement quotidien
- 1.02%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.31%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 12.06%
- Changement Annuel
- 4.95%