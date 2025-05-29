FiyatlarBölümler
SLE: Super League Enterprise Inc

3.28 USD 0.38 (10.38%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

SLE fiyatı bugün -10.38% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 3.27 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 3.62 aralığında işlem gördü.

Super League Enterprise Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
3.27 3.62
Yıllık aralık
0.10 6.77
Önceki kapanış
3.66
Açılış
3.60
Satış
3.28
Alış
3.58
Düşük
3.27
Yüksek
3.62
Hacim
117
Günlük değişim
-10.38%
Aylık değişim
-3.53%
6 aylık değişim
1212.00%
Yıllık değişim
455.93%
21 Eylül, Pazar