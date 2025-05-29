Dövizler / SLE
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
SLE: Super League Enterprise Inc
3.28 USD 0.38 (10.38%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
SLE fiyatı bugün -10.38% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 3.27 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 3.62 aralığında işlem gördü.
Super League Enterprise Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SLE haberleri
- Super League Enterprise, değişim anlaşması kapsamında B Serisi imtiyazlı hisse senedi ihraç ediyor
- Super League Enterprise issues Series B preferred stock in exchange agreement
- GME Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Hardware Sales Rise Y/Y
- Super League Enterprise, Inc. (SLE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Super League Enterprise (SLE) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Super League Enterpris earnings beat by $3.28, revenue topped estimates
- Century Casinos (CNTY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- DraftKings (DKNG) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Super League partners with Meta-Stadiums to expand TikTok creator network
- Super League secures $4.5 million convertible note, reduces debt burden
- Super League Enterprise enters agreement to exchange debt for preferred stock and cash
- Super League Enterprise regains Nasdaq compliance as share price meets $1 threshold
- Super League Enterprise announces resignation of board member Michael Keller
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.89%
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 23 to June 27) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Super League announces 1-for-40 reverse stock split to meet Nasdaq rules
- Super League Enterprise holds annual stockholder meeting
- Super League President & CEO, Matt Edelman, to Participate in the 2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC
- Super League closes $670,000 stock and warrant offering
- Super League completes $500K stock offering
- Super League announces $670k direct offering
- Super League completes $500,000 stock offering
- Super League sets public offering at $0.12 per share
- Why Nvidia Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS)
Günlük aralık
3.27 3.62
Yıllık aralık
0.10 6.77
- Önceki kapanış
- 3.66
- Açılış
- 3.60
- Satış
- 3.28
- Alış
- 3.58
- Düşük
- 3.27
- Yüksek
- 3.62
- Hacim
- 117
- Günlük değişim
- -10.38%
- Aylık değişim
- -3.53%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 1212.00%
- Yıllık değişim
- 455.93%
21 Eylül, Pazar