SLE: Super League Enterprise Inc
3.28 USD 0.38 (10.38%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SLE ha avuto una variazione del -10.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.27 e ad un massimo di 3.62.
Segui le dinamiche di Super League Enterprise Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.27 3.62
Intervallo Annuale
0.10 6.77
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.66
- Apertura
- 3.60
- Bid
- 3.28
- Ask
- 3.58
- Minimo
- 3.27
- Massimo
- 3.62
- Volume
- 117
- Variazione giornaliera
- -10.38%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.53%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1212.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- 455.93%
21 settembre, domenica