SLE: Super League Enterprise Inc

4.04 USD 0.83 (25.86%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SLE de hoy ha cambiado un 25.86%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 3.15, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 4.21.

Rango diario
3.15 4.21
Rango anual
0.10 6.77
Cierres anteriores
3.21
Open
3.24
Bid
4.04
Ask
4.34
Low
3.15
High
4.21
Volumen
655
Cambio diario
25.86%
Cambio mensual
18.82%
Cambio a 6 meses
1516.00%
Cambio anual
584.75%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B