SLE: Super League Enterprise Inc

3.66 USD 0.38 (9.41%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SLEの今日の為替レートは、-9.41%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.12の安値と4.25の高値で取引されました。

Super League Enterprise Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
3.12 4.25
1年のレンジ
0.10 6.77
以前の終値
4.04
始値
4.08
買値
3.66
買値
3.96
安値
3.12
高値
4.25
出来高
524
1日の変化
-9.41%
1ヶ月の変化
7.65%
6ヶ月の変化
1364.00%
1年の変化
520.34%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K