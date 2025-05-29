通貨 / SLE
SLE: Super League Enterprise Inc
3.66 USD 0.38 (9.41%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SLEの今日の為替レートは、-9.41%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.12の安値と4.25の高値で取引されました。
Super League Enterprise Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SLE News
- Super League Enterprise、優先株式シリーズBを交換契約で発行
- Super League Enterprise issues Series B preferred stock in exchange agreement
- GME Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Hardware Sales Rise Y/Y
- Super League Enterprise, Inc. (SLE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Super League Enterprise (SLE) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Super League Enterpris earnings beat by $3.28, revenue topped estimates
- Century Casinos (CNTY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- DraftKings (DKNG) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Super League partners with Meta-Stadiums to expand TikTok creator network
- Super League secures $4.5 million convertible note, reduces debt burden
- Super League Enterprise enters agreement to exchange debt for preferred stock and cash
- Super League Enterprise regains Nasdaq compliance as share price meets $1 threshold
- Super League Enterprise announces resignation of board member Michael Keller
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.89%
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 23 to June 27) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Super League announces 1-for-40 reverse stock split to meet Nasdaq rules
- Super League Enterprise holds annual stockholder meeting
- Super League President & CEO, Matt Edelman, to Participate in the 2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC
- Super League closes $670,000 stock and warrant offering
- Super League completes $500K stock offering
- Super League announces $670k direct offering
- Super League completes $500,000 stock offering
- Super League sets public offering at $0.12 per share
- Why Nvidia Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS)
1日のレンジ
3.12 4.25
1年のレンジ
0.10 6.77
- 以前の終値
- 4.04
- 始値
- 4.08
- 買値
- 3.66
- 買値
- 3.96
- 安値
- 3.12
- 高値
- 4.25
- 出来高
- 524
- 1日の変化
- -9.41%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.65%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 1364.00%
- 1年の変化
- 520.34%
