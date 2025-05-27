Moedas / SLE
SLE: Super League Enterprise Inc
3.40 USD 0.64 (15.84%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SLE para hoje mudou para -15.84%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.12 e o mais alto foi 4.25.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Super League Enterprise Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SLE Notícias
Faixa diária
3.12 4.25
Faixa anual
0.10 6.77
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.04
- Open
- 4.08
- Bid
- 3.40
- Ask
- 3.70
- Low
- 3.12
- High
- 4.25
- Volume
- 479
- Mudança diária
- -15.84%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.00%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1260.00%
- Mudança anual
- 476.27%
