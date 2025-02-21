KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / SCHV
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

SCHV: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

29.02 USD 0.25 (0.87%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

SCHV fiyatı bugün 0.87% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 28.87 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 29.04 aralığında işlem gördü.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SCHV haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is SCHV stock price today?

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) stock is priced at 29.02 today. It trades within 0.87%, yesterday's close was 28.77, and trading volume reached 985.

Does SCHV stock pay dividends?

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 29.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -63.82% and USD.

How to buy SCHV stock?

You can buy Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) shares at the current price of 29.02. Orders are usually placed near 29.02 or 29.32, while 985 and 0.48% show market activity.

How to invest into SCHV stock?

Investing in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.08 - 80.46 and current price 29.02. Many compare 1.65% and 9.43% before placing orders at 29.02 or 29.32.

What are Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) in the past year was 80.46. Within 23.08 - 80.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.77 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) over the year was 23.08. Comparing it with the current 29.02 and 23.08 - 80.46 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SCHV stock split?

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.77, and -63.82% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
28.87 29.04
Yıllık aralık
23.08 80.46
Önceki kapanış
28.77
Açılış
28.88
Satış
29.02
Alış
29.32
Düşük
28.87
Yüksek
29.04
Hacim
985
Günlük değişim
0.87%
Aylık değişim
1.65%
6 aylık değişim
9.43%
Yıllık değişim
-63.82%
28 Eylül, Pazar