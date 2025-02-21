KurseKategorien
SCHV: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

29.02 USD 0.25 (0.87%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SCHV hat sich für heute um 0.87% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 28.87 bis zu einem Hoch von 29.04 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Häufige Fragen

What is SCHV stock price today?

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) stock is priced at 29.02 today. It trades within 0.87%, yesterday's close was 28.77, and trading volume reached 985.

Does SCHV stock pay dividends?

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 29.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -63.82% and USD.

How to buy SCHV stock?

You can buy Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) shares at the current price of 29.02. Orders are usually placed near 29.02 or 29.32, while 985 and 0.48% show market activity.

How to invest into SCHV stock?

Investing in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.08 - 80.46 and current price 29.02. Many compare 1.65% and 9.43% before placing orders at 29.02 or 29.32.

What are Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) in the past year was 80.46. Within 23.08 - 80.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.77 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) over the year was 23.08. Comparing it with the current 29.02 and 23.08 - 80.46 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SCHV stock split?

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.77, and -63.82% after corporate actions.

Tagesspanne
28.87 29.04
Jahresspanne
23.08 80.46
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
28.77
Eröffnung
28.88
Bid
29.02
Ask
29.32
Tief
28.87
Hoch
29.04
Volumen
985
Tagesänderung
0.87%
Monatsänderung
1.65%
6-Monatsänderung
9.43%
Jahresänderung
-63.82%
