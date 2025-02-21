CotationsSections
SCHV: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

29.02 USD 0.25 (0.87%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de SCHV a changé de 0.87% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 28.87 et à un maximum de 29.04.

Suivez la dynamique Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Foire Aux Questions

What is SCHV stock price today?

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) stock is priced at 29.02 today. It trades within 0.87%, yesterday's close was 28.77, and trading volume reached 985.

Does SCHV stock pay dividends?

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 29.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -63.82% and USD.

How to buy SCHV stock?

You can buy Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) shares at the current price of 29.02. Orders are usually placed near 29.02 or 29.32, while 985 and 0.48% show market activity.

How to invest into SCHV stock?

Investing in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.08 - 80.46 and current price 29.02. Many compare 1.65% and 9.43% before placing orders at 29.02 or 29.32.

What are Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) in the past year was 80.46. Within 23.08 - 80.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.77 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) over the year was 23.08. Comparing it with the current 29.02 and 23.08 - 80.46 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SCHV stock split?

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.77, and -63.82% after corporate actions.

Range quotidien
28.87 29.04
Range Annuel
23.08 80.46
Clôture Précédente
28.77
Ouverture
28.88
Bid
29.02
Ask
29.32
Plus Bas
28.87
Plus Haut
29.04
Volume
985
Changement quotidien
0.87%
Changement Mensuel
1.65%
Changement à 6 Mois
9.43%
Changement Annuel
-63.82%
