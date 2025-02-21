- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SCHV: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF
SCHV 환율이 오늘 0.87%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 28.87이고 고가는 29.04이었습니다.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCHV News
- Should Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- SCHV: A Year Later, Value Funds Still Have Plenty Of Relevance (NYSEARCA:SCHV)
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
- FNDX May Be A Good Way To De-Risk Your Overall Portfolio (NYSEARCA:FNDX)
- Should Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- VTV: Is Vanguard's $200B Value ETF Right For You? (NYSEARCA:VTV)
- Q3 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Return Of Tariff Man
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Uncertainty Of Uncertainty (null:SPX)
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Inflection Points: Rethinking Your Core
- A Stock Picker's Guide: Global Equity Market Opportunities Across A Shifting Landscape
- Is Value Investing Making A Comeback?
- Is It More Than Just Trade Tensions Weighing On The Markets?
- Weekly Market Pulse: A Discounting Mechanism
- SCHV: Why A Shift To Value Could Pay Off
자주 묻는 질문
What is SCHV stock price today?
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) stock is priced at 29.02 today. It trades within 0.87%, yesterday's close was 28.77, and trading volume reached 985.
Does SCHV stock pay dividends?
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 29.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -63.82% and USD.
How to buy SCHV stock?
You can buy Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) shares at the current price of 29.02. Orders are usually placed near 29.02 or 29.32, while 985 and 0.48% show market activity.
How to invest into SCHV stock?
Investing in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.08 - 80.46 and current price 29.02. Many compare 1.65% and 9.43% before placing orders at 29.02 or 29.32.
What are Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) in the past year was 80.46. Within 23.08 - 80.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.77 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) over the year was 23.08. Comparing it with the current 29.02 and 23.08 - 80.46 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SCHV stock split?
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.77, and -63.82% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 28.77
- 시가
- 28.88
- Bid
- 29.02
- Ask
- 29.32
- 저가
- 28.87
- 고가
- 29.04
- 볼륨
- 985
- 일일 변동
- 0.87%
- 월 변동
- 1.65%
- 6개월 변동
- 9.43%
- 년간 변동율
- -63.82%