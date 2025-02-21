시세섹션
통화 / SCHV
SCHV: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

29.02 USD 0.25 (0.87%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

SCHV 환율이 오늘 0.87%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 28.87이고 고가는 29.04이었습니다.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is SCHV stock price today?

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) stock is priced at 29.02 today. It trades within 0.87%, yesterday's close was 28.77, and trading volume reached 985.

Does SCHV stock pay dividends?

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 29.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -63.82% and USD.

How to buy SCHV stock?

You can buy Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) shares at the current price of 29.02. Orders are usually placed near 29.02 or 29.32, while 985 and 0.48% show market activity.

How to invest into SCHV stock?

Investing in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.08 - 80.46 and current price 29.02. Many compare 1.65% and 9.43% before placing orders at 29.02 or 29.32.

What are Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) in the past year was 80.46. Within 23.08 - 80.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.77 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) over the year was 23.08. Comparing it with the current 29.02 and 23.08 - 80.46 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SCHV stock split?

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.77, and -63.82% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
28.87 29.04
년간 변동
23.08 80.46
이전 종가
28.77
시가
28.88
Bid
29.02
Ask
29.32
저가
28.87
고가
29.04
볼륨
985
일일 변동
0.87%
월 변동
1.65%
6개월 변동
9.43%
년간 변동율
-63.82%
