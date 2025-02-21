CotaçõesSeções
SCHV: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

29.02 USD 0.25 (0.87%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do SCHV para hoje mudou para 0.87%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 28.87 e o mais alto foi 29.04.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Perguntas frequentes

What is SCHV stock price today?

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) stock is priced at 29.02 today. It trades within 0.87%, yesterday's close was 28.77, and trading volume reached 985.

Does SCHV stock pay dividends?

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 29.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -63.82% and USD.

How to buy SCHV stock?

You can buy Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) shares at the current price of 29.02. Orders are usually placed near 29.02 or 29.32, while 985 and 0.48% show market activity.

How to invest into SCHV stock?

Investing in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.08 - 80.46 and current price 29.02. Many compare 1.65% and 9.43% before placing orders at 29.02 or 29.32.

What are Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) in the past year was 80.46. Within 23.08 - 80.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.77 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) over the year was 23.08. Comparing it with the current 29.02 and 23.08 - 80.46 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SCHV stock split?

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.77, and -63.82% after corporate actions.

Faixa diária
28.87 29.04
Faixa anual
23.08 80.46
Fechamento anterior
28.77
Open
28.88
Bid
29.02
Ask
29.32
Low
28.87
High
29.04
Volume
985
Mudança diária
0.87%
Mudança mensal
1.65%
Mudança de 6 meses
9.43%
Mudança anual
-63.82%
28 setembro, domingo