SCHV: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

29.02 USD 0.25 (0.87%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SCHVの今日の為替レートは、0.87%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり28.87の安値と29.04の高値で取引されました。

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

よくあるご質問

What is SCHV stock price today?

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) stock is priced at 29.02 today. It trades within 0.87%, yesterday's close was 28.77, and trading volume reached 985.

Does SCHV stock pay dividends?

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 29.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -63.82% and USD.

How to buy SCHV stock?

You can buy Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) shares at the current price of 29.02. Orders are usually placed near 29.02 or 29.32, while 985 and 0.48% show market activity.

How to invest into SCHV stock?

Investing in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.08 - 80.46 and current price 29.02. Many compare 1.65% and 9.43% before placing orders at 29.02 or 29.32.

What are Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) in the past year was 80.46. Within 23.08 - 80.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.77 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) over the year was 23.08. Comparing it with the current 29.02 and 23.08 - 80.46 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SCHV stock split?

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.77, and -63.82% after corporate actions.

1日のレンジ
28.87 29.04
1年のレンジ
23.08 80.46
以前の終値
28.77
始値
28.88
買値
29.02
買値
29.32
安値
28.87
高値
29.04
出来高
985
1日の変化
0.87%
1ヶ月の変化
1.65%
6ヶ月の変化
9.43%
1年の変化
-63.82%
28 9月, 日曜日