SCE-PN: SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co
SCE-PN fiyatı bugün 0.00% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 22.00 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 22.18 aralığında işlem gördü.
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is SCE-PN stock price today?
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) stock is priced at 22.03 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 22.03, and trading volume reached 23.
Does SCE-PN stock pay dividends?
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co is currently valued at 22.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.80% and USD.
How to buy SCE-PN stock?
You can buy SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) shares at the current price of 22.03. Orders are usually placed near 22.03 or 22.33, while 23 and -0.23% show market activity.
How to invest into SCE-PN stock?
Investing in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co involves considering the yearly range 20.95 - 22.72 and current price 22.03. Many compare 0.14% and 1.80% before placing orders at 22.03 or 22.33.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?
The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) in the past year was 22.72. Within 20.95 - 22.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.03 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) over the year was 20.95. Comparing it with the current 22.03 and 20.95 - 22.72 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SCE-PN stock split?
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.03, and 1.80% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 22.03
- Açılış
- 22.08
- Satış
- 22.03
- Alış
- 22.33
- Düşük
- 22.00
- Yüksek
- 22.18
- Hacim
- 23
- Günlük değişim
- 0.00%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.14%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 1.80%
- Yıllık değişim
- 1.80%