SCE-PN: SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co
El tipo de cambio de SCE-PN de hoy ha cambiado un 0.00%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 22.00, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 22.18.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Preguntas frecuentes
What is SCE-PN stock price today?
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) stock is priced at 22.03 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 22.03, and trading volume reached 23.
Does SCE-PN stock pay dividends?
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co is currently valued at 22.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.80% and USD.
How to buy SCE-PN stock?
You can buy SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) shares at the current price of 22.03. Orders are usually placed near 22.03 or 22.33, while 23 and -0.23% show market activity.
How to invest into SCE-PN stock?
Investing in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co involves considering the yearly range 20.95 - 22.72 and current price 22.03. Many compare 0.14% and 1.80% before placing orders at 22.03 or 22.33.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?
The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) in the past year was 22.72. Within 20.95 - 22.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.03 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) over the year was 20.95. Comparing it with the current 22.03 and 20.95 - 22.72 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SCE-PN stock split?
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.03, and 1.80% after corporate actions.
- Cierres anteriores
- 22.03
- Open
- 22.08
- Bid
- 22.03
- Ask
- 22.33
- Low
- 22.00
- High
- 22.18
- Volumen
- 23
- Cambio diario
- 0.00%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.14%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 1.80%
- Cambio anual
- 1.80%