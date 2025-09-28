CotaçõesSeções
SCE-PN: SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co

22.03 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Outros símbolos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do SCE-PN para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 22.00 e o mais alto foi 22.18.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
22.00 22.18
Faixa anual
20.95 22.72
Fechamento anterior
22.03
Open
22.08
Bid
22.03
Ask
22.33
Low
22.00
High
22.18
Volume
23
Mudança diária
0.00%
Mudança mensal
0.14%
Mudança de 6 meses
1.80%
Mudança anual
1.80%
28 setembro, domingo