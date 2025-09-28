- Visão do mercado
SCE-PN: SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co
A taxa do SCE-PN para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 22.00 e o mais alto foi 22.18.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Perguntas frequentes
What is SCE-PN stock price today?
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) stock is priced at 22.03 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 22.03, and trading volume reached 23.
Does SCE-PN stock pay dividends?
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co is currently valued at 22.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.80% and USD.
How to buy SCE-PN stock?
You can buy SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) shares at the current price of 22.03. Orders are usually placed near 22.03 or 22.33, while 23 and -0.23% show market activity.
How to invest into SCE-PN stock?
Investing in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co involves considering the yearly range 20.95 - 22.72 and current price 22.03. Many compare 0.14% and 1.80% before placing orders at 22.03 or 22.33.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?
The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) in the past year was 22.72. Within 20.95 - 22.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.03 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) over the year was 20.95. Comparing it with the current 22.03 and 20.95 - 22.72 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SCE-PN stock split?
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.03, and 1.80% after corporate actions.
- Fechamento anterior
- 22.03
- Open
- 22.08
- Bid
- 22.03
- Ask
- 22.33
- Low
- 22.00
- High
- 22.18
- Volume
- 23
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.14%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 1.80%
- Mudança anual
- 1.80%