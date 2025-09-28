What is SCE-PN stock price today? SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) stock is priced at 22.03 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 22.03, and trading volume reached 23.

Does SCE-PN stock pay dividends? SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co is currently valued at 22.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.80% and USD.

How to buy SCE-PN stock? You can buy SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) shares at the current price of 22.03. Orders are usually placed near 22.03 or 22.33, while 23 and -0.23% show market activity.

How to invest into SCE-PN stock? Investing in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co involves considering the yearly range 20.95 - 22.72 and current price 22.03. Many compare 0.14% and 1.80% before placing orders at 22.03 or 22.33.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices? The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) in the past year was 22.72. Within 20.95 - 22.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.03 helps spot resistance levels.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices? The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) over the year was 20.95. Comparing it with the current 22.03 and 20.95 - 22.72 shows potential long-term entry points.