SCE-PN: SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co

22.03 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
부문: 다른 심볼 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

SCE-PN 환율이 오늘 0.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.00이고 고가는 22.18이었습니다.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is SCE-PN stock price today?

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) stock is priced at 22.03 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 22.03, and trading volume reached 23.

Does SCE-PN stock pay dividends?

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co is currently valued at 22.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.80% and USD.

How to buy SCE-PN stock?

You can buy SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) shares at the current price of 22.03. Orders are usually placed near 22.03 or 22.33, while 23 and -0.23% show market activity.

How to invest into SCE-PN stock?

Investing in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co involves considering the yearly range 20.95 - 22.72 and current price 22.03. Many compare 0.14% and 1.80% before placing orders at 22.03 or 22.33.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?

The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) in the past year was 22.72. Within 20.95 - 22.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.03 helps spot resistance levels.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) over the year was 20.95. Comparing it with the current 22.03 and 20.95 - 22.72 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SCE-PN stock split?

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.03, and 1.80% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
22.00 22.18
년간 변동
20.95 22.72
이전 종가
22.03
시가
22.08
Bid
22.03
Ask
22.33
저가
22.00
고가
22.18
볼륨
23
일일 변동
0.00%
월 변동
0.14%
6개월 변동
1.80%
년간 변동율
1.80%
28 9월, 일요일