- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SCE-PN: SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co
SCE-PN 환율이 오늘 0.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.00이고 고가는 22.18이었습니다.
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is SCE-PN stock price today?
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) stock is priced at 22.03 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 22.03, and trading volume reached 23.
Does SCE-PN stock pay dividends?
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co is currently valued at 22.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.80% and USD.
How to buy SCE-PN stock?
You can buy SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) shares at the current price of 22.03. Orders are usually placed near 22.03 or 22.33, while 23 and -0.23% show market activity.
How to invest into SCE-PN stock?
Investing in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co involves considering the yearly range 20.95 - 22.72 and current price 22.03. Many compare 0.14% and 1.80% before placing orders at 22.03 or 22.33.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?
The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) in the past year was 22.72. Within 20.95 - 22.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.03 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) over the year was 20.95. Comparing it with the current 22.03 and 20.95 - 22.72 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SCE-PN stock split?
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.03, and 1.80% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 22.03
- 시가
- 22.08
- Bid
- 22.03
- Ask
- 22.33
- 저가
- 22.00
- 고가
- 22.18
- 볼륨
- 23
- 일일 변동
- 0.00%
- 월 변동
- 0.14%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.80%
- 년간 변동율
- 1.80%