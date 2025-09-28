SCE-PN: SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co
今日SCE-PN汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点22.00和高点22.18进行交易。
关注SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
常见问题解答
What is SCE-PN stock price today?
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) stock is priced at 22.03 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 22.03, and trading volume reached 23.
Does SCE-PN stock pay dividends?
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co is currently valued at 22.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.80% and USD.
How to buy SCE-PN stock?
You can buy SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) shares at the current price of 22.03. Orders are usually placed near 22.03 or 22.33, while 23 and -0.23% show market activity.
How to invest into SCE-PN stock?
Investing in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co involves considering the yearly range 20.95 - 22.72 and current price 22.03. Many compare 0.14% and 1.80% before placing orders at 22.03 or 22.33.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?
The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) in the past year was 22.72. Within 20.95 - 22.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.03 helps spot resistance levels.
What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) over the year was 20.95. Comparing it with the current 22.03 and 20.95 - 22.72 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did SCE-PN stock split?
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.03, and 1.80% after corporate actions.
- 前一天收盘价
- 22.03
- 开盘价
- 22.08
- 卖价
- 22.03
- 买价
- 22.33
- 最低价
- 22.00
- 最高价
- 22.18
- 交易量
- 23
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- 0.14%
- 6个月变化
- 1.80%
- 年变化
- 1.80%