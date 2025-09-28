报价部分
货币 / SCE-PN
SCE-PN: SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co

22.03 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 其他交易品种 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日SCE-PN汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点22.00和高点22.18进行交易。

关注SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

What is SCE-PN stock price today?

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) stock is priced at 22.03 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 22.03, and trading volume reached 23.

Does SCE-PN stock pay dividends?

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co is currently valued at 22.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.80% and USD.

How to buy SCE-PN stock?

You can buy SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) shares at the current price of 22.03. Orders are usually placed near 22.03 or 22.33, while 23 and -0.23% show market activity.

How to invest into SCE-PN stock?

Investing in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co involves considering the yearly range 20.95 - 22.72 and current price 22.03. Many compare 0.14% and 1.80% before placing orders at 22.03 or 22.33.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?

The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) in the past year was 22.72. Within 20.95 - 22.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.03 helps spot resistance levels.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) over the year was 20.95. Comparing it with the current 22.03 and 20.95 - 22.72 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SCE-PN stock split?

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.03, and 1.80% after corporate actions.

日范围
22.00 22.18
年范围
20.95 22.72
前一天收盘价
22.03
开盘价
22.08
卖价
22.03
买价
22.33
最低价
22.00
最高价
22.18
交易量
23
日变化
0.00%
月变化
0.14%
6个月变化
1.80%
年变化
1.80%
28 九月, 星期日