クォートセクション
通貨 / SCE-PN
株に戻る

SCE-PN: SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co

22.03 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: その他の銘柄 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SCE-PNの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり22.00の安値と22.18の高値で取引されました。

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Coダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

よくあるご質問

What is SCE-PN stock price today?

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) stock is priced at 22.03 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 22.03, and trading volume reached 23.

Does SCE-PN stock pay dividends?

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co is currently valued at 22.03. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.80% and USD.

How to buy SCE-PN stock?

You can buy SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) shares at the current price of 22.03. Orders are usually placed near 22.03 or 22.33, while 23 and -0.23% show market activity.

How to invest into SCE-PN stock?

Investing in SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co involves considering the yearly range 20.95 - 22.72 and current price 22.03. Many compare 0.14% and 1.80% before placing orders at 22.03 or 22.33.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock highest prices?

The highest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) in the past year was 22.72. Within 20.95 - 22.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.03 helps spot resistance levels.

What are SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co (SCE-PN) over the year was 20.95. Comparing it with the current 22.03 and 20.95 - 22.72 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did SCE-PN stock split?

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON Co has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.03, and 1.80% after corporate actions.

1日のレンジ
22.00 22.18
1年のレンジ
20.95 22.72
以前の終値
22.03
始値
22.08
買値
22.03
買値
22.33
安値
22.00
高値
22.18
出来高
23
1日の変化
0.00%
1ヶ月の変化
0.14%
6ヶ月の変化
1.80%
1年の変化
1.80%
28 9月, 日曜日