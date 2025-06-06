FiyatlarBölümler
SBI: Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc

7.88 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

SBI fiyatı bugün 0.00% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 7.85 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 7.90 aralığında işlem gördü.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
7.85 7.90
Yıllık aralık
7.30 8.27
Önceki kapanış
7.88
Açılış
7.86
Satış
7.88
Alış
8.18
Düşük
7.85
Yüksek
7.90
Hacim
57
Günlük değişim
0.00%
Aylık değişim
3.14%
6 aylık değişim
0.64%
Yıllık değişim
-4.37%
21 Eylül, Pazar