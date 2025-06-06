Währungen / SBI
SBI: Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc
7.88 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SBI hat sich für heute um 0.00% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 7.85 bis zu einem Hoch von 7.90 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SBI News
Tagesspanne
7.85 7.90
Jahresspanne
7.30 8.27
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 7.88
- Eröffnung
- 7.86
- Bid
- 7.88
- Ask
- 8.18
- Tief
- 7.85
- Hoch
- 7.90
- Volumen
- 57
- Tagesänderung
- 0.00%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.14%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 0.64%
- Jahresänderung
- -4.37%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K