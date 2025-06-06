KurseKategorien
Währungen / SBI
Zurück zum Aktien

SBI: Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc

7.88 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SBI hat sich für heute um 0.00% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 7.85 bis zu einem Hoch von 7.90 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SBI News

Tagesspanne
7.85 7.90
Jahresspanne
7.30 8.27
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
7.88
Eröffnung
7.86
Bid
7.88
Ask
8.18
Tief
7.85
Hoch
7.90
Volumen
57
Tagesänderung
0.00%
Monatsänderung
3.14%
6-Monatsänderung
0.64%
Jahresänderung
-4.37%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
266.4 K
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
98.7 K
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-225.1 K
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
17.8 K
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K