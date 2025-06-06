통화 / SBI
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SBI: Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc
7.88 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SBI 환율이 오늘 0.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 7.85이고 고가는 7.90이었습니다.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SBI News
- India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.38%
- India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.36%
- US tariffs to have manageable impact on Indian lenders, says Jefferies
- Pundit Says Ripple Is The New SWIFT — Here’s What Is Driving It
- Is Chainlink Replacing XRP In SBI’s Strategy? Pundit Breaks It Down
- Ripple And Banking Giant SBI To Roll Out RLUSD Across Japan
- India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.91%
- Indian Electronics Manufacturers Lose Momentum Amid US Tariff Woes
- State Bank of India stock price target raised to INR940 by Investec
- SBI Q1 FY26 presentation: Net profit up 12.48% despite margin pressure
- Serabi Gold reports increased mineral inventory at Palito Mine
- Tokyo Ward Seeks to Curb Condo Resales Amid Soaring Prices
- India’s retail inflation eases to over six-year low in June
- Serabi Gold reports 17% increase in Q2 gold production
- India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.47%
- Indian Stocks Seen Extending July's Winning Streak Outperforming Global Peers
- AGM Statement
- Serabi Gold reports 17% production increase, targets 44,000 ounces
- Warburg Pincus in talks to sell stake in India’s SBI General Insurance, Bloomberg News reports
- State Bank of India stock downgraded by Axis Capital on NIM pressure
- India’s Small-Cap Stocks Set to Beat Larger Peers on Improved Earnings
- India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.68%
- India slashes interest rates, but who will borrow?
- Vesting and settlement of 2022 Conditional Share Awards and Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
일일 변동 비율
7.85 7.90
년간 변동
7.30 8.27
- 이전 종가
- 7.88
- 시가
- 7.86
- Bid
- 7.88
- Ask
- 8.18
- 저가
- 7.85
- 고가
- 7.90
- 볼륨
- 57
- 일일 변동
- 0.00%
- 월 변동
- 3.14%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.64%
- 년간 변동율
- -4.37%
20 9월, 토요일