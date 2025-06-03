通貨 / SBI
SBI: Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc
7.88 USD 0.04 (0.51%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SBIの今日の為替レートは、-0.51%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.84の安値と7.91の高値で取引されました。
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SBI News
- India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.36%
- US tariffs to have manageable impact on Indian lenders, says Jefferies
- Pundit Says Ripple Is The New SWIFT — Here’s What Is Driving It
- Is Chainlink Replacing XRP In SBI’s Strategy? Pundit Breaks It Down
- Ripple And Banking Giant SBI To Roll Out RLUSD Across Japan
- India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.91%
- Indian Electronics Manufacturers Lose Momentum Amid US Tariff Woes
- State Bank of India stock price target raised to INR940 by Investec
- SBI Q1 FY26 presentation: Net profit up 12.48% despite margin pressure
- Serabi Gold reports increased mineral inventory at Palito Mine
- Tokyo Ward Seeks to Curb Condo Resales Amid Soaring Prices
- India’s retail inflation eases to over six-year low in June
- Serabi Gold reports 17% increase in Q2 gold production
- India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.47%
- Indian Stocks Seen Extending July's Winning Streak Outperforming Global Peers
- AGM Statement
- Serabi Gold reports 17% production increase, targets 44,000 ounces
- Warburg Pincus in talks to sell stake in India’s SBI General Insurance, Bloomberg News reports
- State Bank of India stock downgraded by Axis Capital on NIM pressure
- India’s Small-Cap Stocks Set to Beat Larger Peers on Improved Earnings
- India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.68%
- India slashes interest rates, but who will borrow?
- Vesting and settlement of 2022 Conditional Share Awards and Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
- Buffett Inspires Retail Investors to Bet on Japan Trading Houses
1日のレンジ
7.84 7.91
1年のレンジ
7.30 8.27
- 以前の終値
- 7.92
- 始値
- 7.89
- 買値
- 7.88
- 買値
- 8.18
- 安値
- 7.84
- 高値
- 7.91
- 出来高
- 112
- 1日の変化
- -0.51%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.14%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.64%
- 1年の変化
- -4.37%
