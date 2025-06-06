QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SBI
Tornare a Azioni

SBI: Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc

7.88 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SBI ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.85 e ad un massimo di 7.90.

Segui le dinamiche di Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SBI News

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.85 7.90
Intervallo Annuale
7.30 8.27
Chiusura Precedente
7.88
Apertura
7.86
Bid
7.88
Ask
8.18
Minimo
7.85
Massimo
7.90
Volume
57
Variazione giornaliera
0.00%
Variazione Mensile
3.14%
Variazione Semestrale
0.64%
Variazione Annuale
-4.37%
21 settembre, domenica