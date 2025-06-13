报价部分
货币 / SBI
回到股票

SBI: Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc

7.88 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日SBI汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点7.85和高点7.90进行交易。

关注Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SBI新闻

日范围
7.85 7.90
年范围
7.30 8.27
前一天收盘价
7.88
开盘价
7.86
卖价
7.88
买价
8.18
最低价
7.85
最高价
7.90
交易量
57
日变化
0.00%
月变化
3.14%
6个月变化
0.64%
年变化
-4.37%
21 九月, 星期日