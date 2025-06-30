- Genel bakış
RWJ: Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600
RWJ fiyatı bugün 1.31% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 47.54 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 48.13 aralığında işlem gördü.
Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is RWJ stock price today?
Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 (RWJ) stock is priced at 48.08 today. It trades within 1.31%, yesterday's close was 47.46, and trading volume reached 153.
Does RWJ stock pay dividends?
Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 is currently valued at 48.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.86% and USD.
How to buy RWJ stock?
You can buy Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 (RWJ) shares at the current price of 48.08. Orders are usually placed near 48.08 or 48.38, while 153 and 1.11% show market activity.
How to invest into RWJ stock?
Investing in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 involves considering the yearly range 34.31 - 49.92 and current price 48.08. Many compare 2.06% and 18.86% before placing orders at 48.08 or 48.38.
What are Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) in the past year was 49.92. Within 34.31 - 49.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.46 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) over the year was 34.31. Comparing it with the current 48.08 and 34.31 - 49.92 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did RWJ stock split?
Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.46, and 5.86% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 47.46
- Açılış
- 47.55
- Satış
- 48.08
- Alış
- 48.38
- Düşük
- 47.54
- Yüksek
- 48.13
- Hacim
- 153
- Günlük değişim
- 1.31%
- Aylık değişim
- 2.06%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 18.86%
- Yıllık değişim
- 5.86%