RWJ: Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600

48.08 USD 0.62 (1.31%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von RWJ hat sich für heute um 1.31% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 47.54 bis zu einem Hoch von 48.13 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 -Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Häufige Fragen

What is RWJ stock price today?

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 (RWJ) stock is priced at 48.08 today. It trades within 1.31%, yesterday's close was 47.46, and trading volume reached 153.

Does RWJ stock pay dividends?

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 is currently valued at 48.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.86% and USD.

How to buy RWJ stock?

You can buy Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 (RWJ) shares at the current price of 48.08. Orders are usually placed near 48.08 or 48.38, while 153 and 1.11% show market activity.

How to invest into RWJ stock?

Investing in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 involves considering the yearly range 34.31 - 49.92 and current price 48.08. Many compare 2.06% and 18.86% before placing orders at 48.08 or 48.38.

What are Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) in the past year was 49.92. Within 34.31 - 49.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.46 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) over the year was 34.31. Comparing it with the current 48.08 and 34.31 - 49.92 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did RWJ stock split?

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.46, and 5.86% after corporate actions.

Tagesspanne
47.54 48.13
Jahresspanne
34.31 49.92
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
47.46
Eröffnung
47.55
Bid
48.08
Ask
48.38
Tief
47.54
Hoch
48.13
Volumen
153
Tagesänderung
1.31%
Monatsänderung
2.06%
6-Monatsänderung
18.86%
Jahresänderung
5.86%
28 September, Sonntag