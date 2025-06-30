CotationsSections
Devises / RWJ
RWJ: Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600

48.08 USD 0.62 (1.31%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de RWJ a changé de 1.31% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 47.54 et à un maximum de 48.13.

Suivez la dynamique Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 . Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Foire Aux Questions

What is RWJ stock price today?

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 (RWJ) stock is priced at 48.08 today. It trades within 1.31%, yesterday's close was 47.46, and trading volume reached 153.

Does RWJ stock pay dividends?

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 is currently valued at 48.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.86% and USD.

How to buy RWJ stock?

You can buy Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 (RWJ) shares at the current price of 48.08. Orders are usually placed near 48.08 or 48.38, while 153 and 1.11% show market activity.

How to invest into RWJ stock?

Investing in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 involves considering the yearly range 34.31 - 49.92 and current price 48.08. Many compare 2.06% and 18.86% before placing orders at 48.08 or 48.38.

What are Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) in the past year was 49.92. Within 34.31 - 49.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.46 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) over the year was 34.31. Comparing it with the current 48.08 and 34.31 - 49.92 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did RWJ stock split?

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.46, and 5.86% after corporate actions.

Range quotidien
47.54 48.13
Range Annuel
34.31 49.92
Clôture Précédente
47.46
Ouverture
47.55
Bid
48.08
Ask
48.38
Plus Bas
47.54
Plus Haut
48.13
Volume
153
Changement quotidien
1.31%
Changement Mensuel
2.06%
Changement à 6 Mois
18.86%
Changement Annuel
5.86%
