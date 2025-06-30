CotizacionesSecciones
RWJ: Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600

48.08 USD 0.62 (1.31%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de RWJ de hoy ha cambiado un 1.31%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 47.54, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 48.13.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 . El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Preguntas frecuentes

What is RWJ stock price today?

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 (RWJ) stock is priced at 48.08 today. It trades within 1.31%, yesterday's close was 47.46, and trading volume reached 153.

Does RWJ stock pay dividends?

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 is currently valued at 48.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.86% and USD.

How to buy RWJ stock?

You can buy Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 (RWJ) shares at the current price of 48.08. Orders are usually placed near 48.08 or 48.38, while 153 and 1.11% show market activity.

How to invest into RWJ stock?

Investing in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 involves considering the yearly range 34.31 - 49.92 and current price 48.08. Many compare 2.06% and 18.86% before placing orders at 48.08 or 48.38.

What are Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) in the past year was 49.92. Within 34.31 - 49.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.46 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) over the year was 34.31. Comparing it with the current 48.08 and 34.31 - 49.92 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did RWJ stock split?

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.46, and 5.86% after corporate actions.

Rango diario
47.54 48.13
Rango anual
34.31 49.92
Cierres anteriores
47.46
Open
47.55
Bid
48.08
Ask
48.38
Low
47.54
High
48.13
Volumen
153
Cambio diario
1.31%
Cambio mensual
2.06%
Cambio a 6 meses
18.86%
Cambio anual
5.86%
28 septiembre, domingo