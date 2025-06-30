- Обзор рынка
RWJ: Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600
Курс RWJ за сегодня изменился на 1.31%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 47.54, а максимальная — 48.13.
Следите за динамикой Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 . Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.
Новости RWJ
Часто задаваемые вопросы
What is RWJ stock price today?
Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 (RWJ) stock is priced at 48.08 today. It trades within 1.31%, yesterday's close was 47.46, and trading volume reached 153.
Does RWJ stock pay dividends?
Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 is currently valued at 48.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.86% and USD.
How to buy RWJ stock?
You can buy Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 (RWJ) shares at the current price of 48.08. Orders are usually placed near 48.08 or 48.38, while 153 and 1.11% show market activity.
How to invest into RWJ stock?
Investing in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 involves considering the yearly range 34.31 - 49.92 and current price 48.08. Many compare 2.06% and 18.86% before placing orders at 48.08 or 48.38.
What are Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) in the past year was 49.92. Within 34.31 - 49.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.46 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) over the year was 34.31. Comparing it with the current 48.08 and 34.31 - 49.92 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did RWJ stock split?
Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.46, and 5.86% after corporate actions.
- Предыдущее закрытие
- 47.46
- Open
- 47.55
- Bid
- 48.08
- Ask
- 48.38
- Low
- 47.54
- High
- 48.13
- Объем
- 153
- Дневное изменение
- 1.31%
- Месячное изменение
- 2.06%
- 6-месячное изменение
- 18.86%
- Годовое изменение
- 5.86%