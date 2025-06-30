报价部分
货币 / RWJ
RWJ: Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600

48.08 USD 0.62 (1.31%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日RWJ汇率已更改1.31%。当日，交易品种以低点47.54和高点48.13进行交易。

关注Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

What is RWJ stock price today?

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 (RWJ) stock is priced at 48.08 today. It trades within 1.31%, yesterday's close was 47.46, and trading volume reached 153.

Does RWJ stock pay dividends?

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 is currently valued at 48.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.86% and USD.

How to buy RWJ stock?

You can buy Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 (RWJ) shares at the current price of 48.08. Orders are usually placed near 48.08 or 48.38, while 153 and 1.11% show market activity.

How to invest into RWJ stock?

Investing in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 involves considering the yearly range 34.31 - 49.92 and current price 48.08. Many compare 2.06% and 18.86% before placing orders at 48.08 or 48.38.

What are Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) in the past year was 49.92. Within 34.31 - 49.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.46 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) over the year was 34.31. Comparing it with the current 48.08 and 34.31 - 49.92 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did RWJ stock split?

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.46, and 5.86% after corporate actions.

日范围
47.54 48.13
年范围
34.31 49.92
前一天收盘价
47.46
开盘价
47.55
卖价
48.08
买价
48.38
最低价
47.54
最高价
48.13
交易量
153
日变化
1.31%
月变化
2.06%
6个月变化
18.86%
年变化
5.86%
28 九月, 星期日