RWJ: Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600

48.08 USD 0.62 (1.31%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

RWJ 환율이 오늘 1.31%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 47.54이고 고가는 48.13이었습니다.

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is RWJ stock price today?

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 (RWJ) stock is priced at 48.08 today. It trades within 1.31%, yesterday's close was 47.46, and trading volume reached 153.

Does RWJ stock pay dividends?

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 is currently valued at 48.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.86% and USD.

How to buy RWJ stock?

You can buy Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 (RWJ) shares at the current price of 48.08. Orders are usually placed near 48.08 or 48.38, while 153 and 1.11% show market activity.

How to invest into RWJ stock?

Investing in Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 involves considering the yearly range 34.31 - 49.92 and current price 48.08. Many compare 2.06% and 18.86% before placing orders at 48.08 or 48.38.

What are Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) in the past year was 49.92. Within 34.31 - 49.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.46 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) over the year was 34.31. Comparing it with the current 48.08 and 34.31 - 49.92 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did RWJ stock split?

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.46, and 5.86% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
47.54 48.13
년간 변동
34.31 49.92
이전 종가
47.46
시가
47.55
Bid
48.08
Ask
48.38
저가
47.54
고가
48.13
볼륨
153
일일 변동
1.31%
월 변동
2.06%
6개월 변동
18.86%
년간 변동율
5.86%
28 9월, 일요일