RSPS: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF
RSPS fiyatı bugün 0.62% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 28.79 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 29.04 aralığında işlem gördü.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
RSPS haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is RSPS stock price today?
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) stock is priced at 29.04 today. It trades within 0.62%, yesterday's close was 28.86, and trading volume reached 27.
Does RSPS stock pay dividends?
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF is currently valued at 29.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.18% and USD.
How to buy RSPS stock?
You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) shares at the current price of 29.04. Orders are usually placed near 29.04 or 29.34, while 27 and 0.87% show market activity.
How to invest into RSPS stock?
Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.41 - 32.38 and current price 29.04. Many compare -4.38% and -5.93% before placing orders at 29.04 or 29.34.
What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) in the past year was 32.38. Within 28.41 - 32.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.86 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) over the year was 28.41. Comparing it with the current 29.04 and 28.41 - 32.38 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did RSPS stock split?
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.86, and -10.18% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 28.86
- Açılış
- 28.79
- Satış
- 29.04
- Alış
- 29.34
- Düşük
- 28.79
- Yüksek
- 29.04
- Hacim
- 27
- Günlük değişim
- 0.62%
- Aylık değişim
- -4.38%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -5.93%
- Yıllık değişim
- -10.18%