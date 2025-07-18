КотировкиРазделы
Валюты / RSPS
Назад в Рынок акций США

RSPS: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

29.04 USD 0.18 (0.62%)
Сектор: Финансы Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс RSPS за сегодня изменился на 0.62%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 28.79, а максимальная — 29.04.

Следите за динамикой Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

График на весь экран
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Новости RSPS

Часто задаваемые вопросы

What is RSPS stock price today?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) stock is priced at 29.04 today. It trades within 0.62%, yesterday's close was 28.86, and trading volume reached 27.

Does RSPS stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF is currently valued at 29.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.18% and USD.

How to buy RSPS stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) shares at the current price of 29.04. Orders are usually placed near 29.04 or 29.34, while 27 and 0.87% show market activity.

How to invest into RSPS stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.41 - 32.38 and current price 29.04. Many compare -4.38% and -5.93% before placing orders at 29.04 or 29.34.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) in the past year was 32.38. Within 28.41 - 32.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.86 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) over the year was 28.41. Comparing it with the current 29.04 and 28.41 - 32.38 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did RSPS stock split?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.86, and -10.18% after corporate actions.

Дневной диапазон
28.79 29.04
Годовой диапазон
28.41 32.38
Предыдущее закрытие
28.86
Open
28.79
Bid
29.04
Ask
29.34
Low
28.79
High
29.04
Объем
27
Дневное изменение
0.62%
Месячное изменение
-4.38%
6-месячное изменение
-5.93%
Годовое изменение
-10.18%
28 сентября, воскресенье