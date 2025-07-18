- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RSPS: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF
RSPS exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.79 and at a high of 28.99.
Follow Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RSPS News
- Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS)?
- Could Rate Cuts, Economic Resiliency Spark An End-Of-Year Rally?
- Retail Sales Up 0.6% In August, Higher Than Expected
- PBJ: Consumer Staples Dashboard For September 2025 (NYSEARCA:PBJ)
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Here's Why It's Time to Revisit Consumer Staples ETFs
- U.S. Economic Boom Or Bust? Indicators Every Investor Needs To Watch
- Income Investors: Don’t Stretch For Equity Yield
- U.S. Inflation Trends And Consumer Behavior
- XLP: Consumer Staples Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:XLP)
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Scorecard – Update August 20, 2025
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Unstapled: Size Does Not Equal Safety
- Support For Stocks Builds Despite Mixed Data
- Consumer Health In The Spotlight Ahead Of Key Retail Earnings Reports
- Real Retail Sales Continue To Run
- Retail Sales Up 0.5% In July, Slightly Lower Than Expected
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Preview: Retailers Shift Supply Chains Amid Tariff Pressures
- Is Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS)?
- Markets Weekly Outlook: July PMI Week, NZ Inflation And ECB's Rate Decision
- My Thoughts About Those June Retail Sales
- Tariffs, Schmarriffs
Frequently Asked Questions
What is RSPS stock price today?
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) stock is priced at 28.89 today. It trades within 0.10%, yesterday's close was 28.86, and trading volume reached 17.
Does RSPS stock pay dividends?
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF is currently valued at 28.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.64% and USD.
How to buy RSPS stock?
You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) shares at the current price of 28.89. Orders are usually placed near 28.89 or 29.19, while 17 and 0.35% show market activity.
How to invest into RSPS stock?
Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.41 - 32.38 and current price 28.89. Many compare -4.87% and -6.41% before placing orders at 28.89 or 29.19.
What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) in the past year was 32.38. Within 28.41 - 32.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.86 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) over the year was 28.41. Comparing it with the current 28.89 and 28.41 - 32.38 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did RSPS stock split?
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.86, and -10.64% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.86
- Open
- 28.79
- Bid
- 28.89
- Ask
- 29.19
- Low
- 28.79
- High
- 28.99
- Volume
- 17
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- -4.87%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.41%
- Year Change
- -10.64%
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
- 2.9%
- Fcst
- 2.9%
- Prev
- 2.9%
- Act
- 0.3%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
- 2.7%
- Fcst
- 2.8%
- Prev
- 2.6%
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- 0.4%
- Prev
- 0.5%
- Act
- 55.1
- Fcst
- 55.4
- Prev
- 55.4
- Act
- 51.7
- Fcst
- 51.8
- Prev
- 51.8
- Act
- 4.7%
- Fcst
- 4.8%
- Prev
- 4.8%
- Act
- 3.7%
- Fcst
- 3.9%
- Prev
- 3.9%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 418
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 542
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 266.4 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 98.7 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- -225.1 K
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 17.8 K