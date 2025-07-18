报价部分
RSPS: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

29.04 USD 0.18 (0.62%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日RSPS汇率已更改0.62%。当日，交易品种以低点28.79和高点29.04进行交易。

关注Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

常见问题解答

What is RSPS stock price today?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) stock is priced at 29.04 today. It trades within 0.62%, yesterday's close was 28.86, and trading volume reached 27.

Does RSPS stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF is currently valued at 29.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.18% and USD.

How to buy RSPS stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) shares at the current price of 29.04. Orders are usually placed near 29.04 or 29.34, while 27 and 0.87% show market activity.

How to invest into RSPS stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.41 - 32.38 and current price 29.04. Many compare -4.38% and -5.93% before placing orders at 29.04 or 29.34.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) in the past year was 32.38. Within 28.41 - 32.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.86 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) over the year was 28.41. Comparing it with the current 29.04 and 28.41 - 32.38 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did RSPS stock split?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.86, and -10.18% after corporate actions.

日范围
28.79 29.04
年范围
28.41 32.38
前一天收盘价
28.86
开盘价
28.79
卖价
29.04
买价
29.34
最低价
28.79
最高价
29.04
交易量
27
日变化
0.62%
月变化
-4.38%
6个月变化
-5.93%
年变化
-10.18%
28 九月, 星期日