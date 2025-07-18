RSPS: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF
今日RSPS汇率已更改0.62%。当日，交易品种以低点28.79和高点29.04进行交易。
关注Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
常见问题解答
What is RSPS stock price today?
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) stock is priced at 29.04 today. It trades within 0.62%, yesterday's close was 28.86, and trading volume reached 27.
Does RSPS stock pay dividends?
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF is currently valued at 29.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.18% and USD.
How to buy RSPS stock?
You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) shares at the current price of 29.04. Orders are usually placed near 29.04 or 29.34, while 27 and 0.87% show market activity.
How to invest into RSPS stock?
Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.41 - 32.38 and current price 29.04. Many compare -4.38% and -5.93% before placing orders at 29.04 or 29.34.
What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) in the past year was 32.38. Within 28.41 - 32.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.86 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) over the year was 28.41. Comparing it with the current 29.04 and 28.41 - 32.38 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did RSPS stock split?
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.86, and -10.18% after corporate actions.
- 前一天收盘价
- 28.86
- 开盘价
- 28.79
- 卖价
- 29.04
- 买价
- 29.34
- 最低价
- 28.79
- 最高价
- 29.04
- 交易量
- 27
- 日变化
- 0.62%
- 月变化
- -4.38%
- 6个月变化
- -5.93%
- 年变化
- -10.18%