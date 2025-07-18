- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
RSPS: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF
RSPS 환율이 오늘 0.62%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 28.79이고 고가는 29.04이었습니다.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RSPS News
- Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS)?
- Could Rate Cuts, Economic Resiliency Spark An End-Of-Year Rally?
- Retail Sales Up 0.6% In August, Higher Than Expected
- PBJ: Consumer Staples Dashboard For September 2025 (NYSEARCA:PBJ)
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Here's Why It's Time to Revisit Consumer Staples ETFs
- U.S. Economic Boom Or Bust? Indicators Every Investor Needs To Watch
- Income Investors: Don’t Stretch For Equity Yield
- U.S. Inflation Trends And Consumer Behavior
- XLP: Consumer Staples Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:XLP)
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Scorecard – Update August 20, 2025
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- Unstapled: Size Does Not Equal Safety
- Support For Stocks Builds Despite Mixed Data
- Consumer Health In The Spotlight Ahead Of Key Retail Earnings Reports
- Real Retail Sales Continue To Run
- Retail Sales Up 0.5% In July, Slightly Lower Than Expected
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Q2 2025 U.S. Retail Preview: Retailers Shift Supply Chains Amid Tariff Pressures
- Is Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS)?
- Markets Weekly Outlook: July PMI Week, NZ Inflation And ECB's Rate Decision
- My Thoughts About Those June Retail Sales
- Tariffs, Schmarriffs
자주 묻는 질문
What is RSPS stock price today?
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) stock is priced at 29.04 today. It trades within 0.62%, yesterday's close was 28.86, and trading volume reached 27.
Does RSPS stock pay dividends?
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF is currently valued at 29.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.18% and USD.
How to buy RSPS stock?
You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) shares at the current price of 29.04. Orders are usually placed near 29.04 or 29.34, while 27 and 0.87% show market activity.
How to invest into RSPS stock?
Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.41 - 32.38 and current price 29.04. Many compare -4.38% and -5.93% before placing orders at 29.04 or 29.34.
What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) in the past year was 32.38. Within 28.41 - 32.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.86 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) over the year was 28.41. Comparing it with the current 29.04 and 28.41 - 32.38 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did RSPS stock split?
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.86, and -10.18% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 28.86
- 시가
- 28.79
- Bid
- 29.04
- Ask
- 29.34
- 저가
- 28.79
- 고가
- 29.04
- 볼륨
- 27
- 일일 변동
- 0.62%
- 월 변동
- -4.38%
- 6개월 변동
- -5.93%
- 년간 변동율
- -10.18%