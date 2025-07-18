시세섹션
RSPS: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

29.04 USD 0.18 (0.62%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

RSPS 환율이 오늘 0.62%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 28.79이고 고가는 29.04이었습니다.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

What is RSPS stock price today?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) stock is priced at 29.04 today. It trades within 0.62%, yesterday's close was 28.86, and trading volume reached 27.

Does RSPS stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF is currently valued at 29.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.18% and USD.

How to buy RSPS stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) shares at the current price of 29.04. Orders are usually placed near 29.04 or 29.34, while 27 and 0.87% show market activity.

How to invest into RSPS stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.41 - 32.38 and current price 29.04. Many compare -4.38% and -5.93% before placing orders at 29.04 or 29.34.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) in the past year was 32.38. Within 28.41 - 32.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.86 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) over the year was 28.41. Comparing it with the current 29.04 and 28.41 - 32.38 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did RSPS stock split?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.86, and -10.18% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
28.79 29.04
년간 변동
28.41 32.38
이전 종가
28.86
시가
28.79
Bid
29.04
Ask
29.34
저가
28.79
고가
29.04
볼륨
27
일일 변동
0.62%
월 변동
-4.38%
6개월 변동
-5.93%
년간 변동율
-10.18%
28 9월, 일요일