RSPS: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

29.04 USD 0.18 (0.62%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von RSPS hat sich für heute um 0.62% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 28.79 bis zu einem Hoch von 29.04 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Häufige Fragen

What is RSPS stock price today?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) stock is priced at 29.04 today. It trades within 0.62%, yesterday's close was 28.86, and trading volume reached 27.

Does RSPS stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF is currently valued at 29.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.18% and USD.

How to buy RSPS stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) shares at the current price of 29.04. Orders are usually placed near 29.04 or 29.34, while 27 and 0.87% show market activity.

How to invest into RSPS stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.41 - 32.38 and current price 29.04. Many compare -4.38% and -5.93% before placing orders at 29.04 or 29.34.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) in the past year was 32.38. Within 28.41 - 32.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.86 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) over the year was 28.41. Comparing it with the current 29.04 and 28.41 - 32.38 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did RSPS stock split?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.86, and -10.18% after corporate actions.

Tagesspanne
28.79 29.04
Jahresspanne
28.41 32.38
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
28.86
Eröffnung
28.79
Bid
29.04
Ask
29.34
Tief
28.79
Hoch
29.04
Volumen
27
Tagesänderung
0.62%
Monatsänderung
-4.38%
6-Monatsänderung
-5.93%
Jahresänderung
-10.18%
28 September, Sonntag