QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / RSPS
Tornare a Azioni

RSPS: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

29.04 USD 0.18 (0.62%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RSPS ha avuto una variazione del 0.62% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.79 e ad un massimo di 29.04.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RSPS News

Domande Frequenti

What is RSPS stock price today?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) stock is priced at 29.04 today. It trades within 0.62%, yesterday's close was 28.86, and trading volume reached 27.

Does RSPS stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF is currently valued at 29.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.18% and USD.

How to buy RSPS stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) shares at the current price of 29.04. Orders are usually placed near 29.04 or 29.34, while 27 and 0.87% show market activity.

How to invest into RSPS stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.41 - 32.38 and current price 29.04. Many compare -4.38% and -5.93% before placing orders at 29.04 or 29.34.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) in the past year was 32.38. Within 28.41 - 32.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.86 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) over the year was 28.41. Comparing it with the current 29.04 and 28.41 - 32.38 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did RSPS stock split?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.86, and -10.18% after corporate actions.

Intervallo Giornaliero
28.79 29.04
Intervallo Annuale
28.41 32.38
Chiusura Precedente
28.86
Apertura
28.79
Bid
29.04
Ask
29.34
Minimo
28.79
Massimo
29.04
Volume
27
Variazione giornaliera
0.62%
Variazione Mensile
-4.38%
Variazione Semestrale
-5.93%
Variazione Annuale
-10.18%
28 settembre, domenica