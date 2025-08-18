Dövizler / RITM
RITM: Rithm Capital Corp
12.10 USD 0.18 (1.47%)
Sektör: Gayrimenkul Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
RITM fiyatı bugün -1.47% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 12.05 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 12.32 aralığında işlem gördü.
Rithm Capital Corp hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
12.05 12.32
Yıllık aralık
9.13 12.73
- Önceki kapanış
- 12.28
- Açılış
- 12.31
- Satış
- 12.10
- Alış
- 12.40
- Düşük
- 12.05
- Yüksek
- 12.32
- Hacim
- 6.826 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.47%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.39%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 5.68%
- Yıllık değişim
- 8.91%
21 Eylül, Pazar