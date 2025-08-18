QuotazioniSezioni
RITM: Rithm Capital Corp

12.10 USD 0.18 (1.47%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RITM ha avuto una variazione del -1.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.05 e ad un massimo di 12.32.

Segui le dinamiche di Rithm Capital Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.05 12.32
Intervallo Annuale
9.13 12.73
Chiusura Precedente
12.28
Apertura
12.31
Bid
12.10
Ask
12.40
Minimo
12.05
Massimo
12.32
Volume
6.826 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.47%
Variazione Mensile
-1.39%
Variazione Semestrale
5.68%
Variazione Annuale
8.91%
