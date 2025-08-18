Valute / RITM
RITM: Rithm Capital Corp
12.10 USD 0.18 (1.47%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RITM ha avuto una variazione del -1.47% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.05 e ad un massimo di 12.32.
Segui le dinamiche di Rithm Capital Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
RITM News
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.05 12.32
Intervallo Annuale
9.13 12.73
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.28
- Apertura
- 12.31
- Bid
- 12.10
- Ask
- 12.40
- Minimo
- 12.05
- Massimo
- 12.32
- Volume
- 6.826 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.47%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.39%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.68%
- Variazione Annuale
- 8.91%
20 settembre, sabato