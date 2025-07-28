货币 / RITM
RITM: Rithm Capital Corp
12.45 USD 0.40 (3.32%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RITM汇率已更改3.32%。当日，交易品种以低点12.07和高点12.51进行交易。
关注Rithm Capital Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
RITM新闻
- Rithm Capital to acquire REIT Paramount Group for $1.6 billion
- Paramount股价在Rithm Capital收购交易后下跌
- Rithm Capital将以16亿美元收购Paramount Group
- Paramount stock falls after Rithm Capital acquisition deal
- Paramount Group股票在Rithm Capital收购交易后暴跌
- Paramount Group stock tumbles after Rithm Capital acquisition deal
- Paramount Group股票达到52周高点7.85美元
- Rithm (RITM) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- Rithm Capital’s Updated Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- Rithm Capital to acquire Crestline Management for expansion
- Rithm (RITM) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?
- Paramount Group stock rises on report of multiple bidders in sale process
- Rithm Capital Corp stock hits 52-week high at 12.6 USD
- Rithm (RITM) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- AI Is Becoming The Economy (SPX)
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- Are Finance Stocks Lagging RITHM CAP CP (RITM) This Year?
- Rithm Capital resolves board litigation and updates equity offering programs
- Rithm's Future Re-Rating Likely Prolonged - Enjoy Rich Dividends While Waiting (NYSE:RITM)
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raises Rithm Capital price target to $14 from $13.50
- Rithm Capital Q2 Earnings: The Market Underreacted (NYSE:RITM)
- Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Rithm Capital Corp. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:RITM)
- Rithm (RITM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
日范围
12.07 12.51
年范围
9.13 12.73
- 前一天收盘价
- 12.05
- 开盘价
- 12.09
- 卖价
- 12.45
- 买价
- 12.75
- 最低价
- 12.07
- 最高价
- 12.51
- 交易量
- 3.131 K
- 日变化
- 3.32%
- 月变化
- 1.47%
- 6个月变化
- 8.73%
- 年变化
- 12.06%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值