통화 / RITM
RITM: Rithm Capital Corp
12.10 USD 0.18 (1.47%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
RITM 환율이 오늘 -1.47%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 12.05이고 고가는 12.32이었습니다.
Rithm Capital Corp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
RITM News
- Rithm Capital, 1억 9천만 달러 규모 우선주 공모 가격 결정
- Rithm Capital prices $190 million preferred stock offering
- Rithm (RITM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
- Rithm's $1.6B Paramount Play Signal Big City Comeback, Shares React
- Rithm Capital launches preferred stock offering for investments
- 파라마운트 그룹, Wells Fargo, Rithm Capital 인수 후 투자 등급 상향
- Paramount Group stock rating upgraded by Wells Fargo on Rithm Capital acquisition
- This $1.6 billion deal is a sign that the worst of the crisis in office real estate is in the past
- Rithm Capital to acquire REIT Paramount Group for $1.6 billion
- 파라마운트 주가, Rithm Capital 인수 합의 후 급락
- 리듬 캐피탈, 파라마운트 그룹 16억 달러에 인수
- Paramount stock falls after Rithm Capital acquisition deal
- 파라마운트 그룹 주가, Rithm Capital 인수 합의 후 급락
- Paramount Group stock tumbles after Rithm Capital acquisition deal
- 파라마운트 그룹, 주당 7.85달러로 52주 최고치 기록
- Rithm (RITM) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- Rithm Capital’s Updated Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- Rithm Capital to acquire Crestline Management for expansion
- Rithm (RITM) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?
- Paramount Group stock rises on report of multiple bidders in sale process
- Rithm Capital Corp stock hits 52-week high at 12.6 USD
- Rithm (RITM) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- AI Is Becoming The Economy (SPX)
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
일일 변동 비율
12.05 12.32
년간 변동
9.13 12.73
- 이전 종가
- 12.28
- 시가
- 12.31
- Bid
- 12.10
- Ask
- 12.40
- 저가
- 12.05
- 고가
- 12.32
- 볼륨
- 6.826 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.47%
- 월 변동
- -1.39%
- 6개월 변동
- 5.68%
- 년간 변동율
- 8.91%
