通貨 / RITM
RITM: Rithm Capital Corp
12.28 USD 0.17 (1.37%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RITMの今日の為替レートは、-1.37%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.24の安値と12.46の高値で取引されました。
Rithm Capital Corpダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RITM News
- リズム・キャピタル、1億9000万ドルの優先株式公募を価格決定
- Rithm Capital prices $190 million preferred stock offering
- Rithm (RITM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
- Rithm's $1.6B Paramount Play Signal Big City Comeback, Shares React
- Rithm Capital launches preferred stock offering for investments
- ウェルズ・ファーゴ、リズム・キャピタルの買収によりパラマウント・グループの格付けを引き上げ
- Paramount Group stock rating upgraded by Wells Fargo on Rithm Capital acquisition
- This $1.6 billion deal is a sign that the worst of the crisis in office real estate is in the past
- Rithm Capital to acquire REIT Paramount Group for $1.6 billion
- パラマウント株、リズム・キャピタルの買収契約後に下落
- リズム・キャピタル、パラマウント・グループを16億ドルで買収へ
- Paramount stock falls after Rithm Capital acquisition deal
- パラマウント・グループの株価、リズム・キャピタルの買収合意で急落
- Paramount Group stock tumbles after Rithm Capital acquisition deal
- パラマウント・グループの株価、7.85ドルで52週高値を記録
- Rithm (RITM) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- Rithm Capital’s Updated Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- Rithm Capital to acquire Crestline Management for expansion
- Rithm (RITM) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?
- Paramount Group stock rises on report of multiple bidders in sale process
- Rithm Capital Corp stock hits 52-week high at 12.6 USD
- Rithm (RITM) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- AI Is Becoming The Economy (SPX)
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
1日のレンジ
12.24 12.46
1年のレンジ
9.13 12.73
- 以前の終値
- 12.45
- 始値
- 12.45
- 買値
- 12.28
- 買値
- 12.58
- 安値
- 12.24
- 高値
- 12.46
- 出来高
- 6.003 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.37%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.08%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.25%
- 1年の変化
- 10.53%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K