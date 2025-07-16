Dövizler / RFIL
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
RFIL: RF Industries Ltd
7.75 USD 0.19 (2.51%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
RFIL fiyatı bugün 2.51% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 7.58 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 7.96 aralığında işlem gördü.
RF Industries Ltd hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RFIL haberleri
- Is RF Industries (RFIL) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
- RF Industries Q3 Revenue Up 17 Percent
- RF Industries’ın 2025 3. Çeyrek kazanç raporu beklentileri aştı
- Earnings call transcript: RF Industries Q3 2025 reports strong earnings beat
- RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- RF Industries kazancı $0,03 ile beklentilere göre daha iyi, kâr ise beklentilere göre yüksek
- RF Industries earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Adobe, Kroger, RH, and more set to report earnings Thursday
- APH Stock Trades Higher Than Industry at 33.84X P/E: Should You Buy?
- UiPath (PATH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Acquisitions Shaping Up Amphenol's Growth Trajectory: What's Ahead?
- RF Industries' Backlog Continues to Grow: Can it Spark a Comeback?
- RFIL vs. Amphenol: Which Connectivity Stock is a Better Buy Now?
- RF Industries Plunges 25% in a Month: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Beat the Market the Zacks Way: CBRE, Acadian, Fastenal in Focus
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Skyworks and RF Industries
- 2 Radio Frequency Stocks to Watch in a Prospering Industry
- Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: Digi Power X, RF Industries & Starbucks in Focus
- 3 Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio as Semiconductor Sales Skyrocket
- RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- 5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Maximize Your Gains
- Recent Price Trend in RF Industries (RFIL) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- RF Industries (RFIL) Soars 12.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include RF Industries, Legacy Education, Primoris Services, Allot and Euroseas
Günlük aralık
7.58 7.96
Yıllık aralık
3.45 9.21
- Önceki kapanış
- 7.56
- Açılış
- 7.68
- Satış
- 7.75
- Alış
- 8.05
- Düşük
- 7.58
- Yüksek
- 7.96
- Hacim
- 446
- Günlük değişim
- 2.51%
- Aylık değişim
- 13.80%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 58.16%
- Yıllık değişim
- 93.75%
21 Eylül, Pazar