FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / RFIL
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

RFIL: RF Industries Ltd

7.75 USD 0.19 (2.51%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

RFIL fiyatı bugün 2.51% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 7.58 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 7.96 aralığında işlem gördü.

RF Industries Ltd hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RFIL haberleri

Günlük aralık
7.58 7.96
Yıllık aralık
3.45 9.21
Önceki kapanış
7.56
Açılış
7.68
Satış
7.75
Alış
8.05
Düşük
7.58
Yüksek
7.96
Hacim
446
Günlük değişim
2.51%
Aylık değişim
13.80%
6 aylık değişim
58.16%
Yıllık değişim
93.75%
21 Eylül, Pazar