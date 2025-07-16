Valute / RFIL
RFIL: RF Industries Ltd
7.75 USD 0.19 (2.51%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RFIL ha avuto una variazione del 2.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.58 e ad un massimo di 7.96.
Segui le dinamiche di RF Industries Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
RFIL News
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.58 7.96
Intervallo Annuale
3.45 9.21
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.56
- Apertura
- 7.68
- Bid
- 7.75
- Ask
- 8.05
- Minimo
- 7.58
- Massimo
- 7.96
- Volume
- 446
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.51%
- Variazione Mensile
- 13.80%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 58.16%
- Variazione Annuale
- 93.75%
21 settembre, domenica