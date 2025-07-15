货币 / RFIL
RFIL: RF Industries Ltd
7.09 USD 0.01 (0.14%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RFIL汇率已更改-0.14%。当日，交易品种以低点6.82和高点7.31进行交易。
关注RF Industries Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RFIL新闻
- RF Industries Q3 Revenue Up 17 Percent
- RF工业公司2025年第三季度财报显示强劲业绩超预期
- Earnings call transcript: RF Industries Q3 2025 reports strong earnings beat
- RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- RF Industries earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Adobe, Kroger, RH, and more set to report earnings Thursday
- APH Stock Trades Higher Than Industry at 33.84X P/E: Should You Buy?
- UiPath (PATH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Acquisitions Shaping Up Amphenol's Growth Trajectory: What's Ahead?
- RF Industries' Backlog Continues to Grow: Can it Spark a Comeback?
- RFIL vs. Amphenol: Which Connectivity Stock is a Better Buy Now?
- RF Industries Plunges 25% in a Month: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Beat the Market the Zacks Way: CBRE, Acadian, Fastenal in Focus
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Skyworks and RF Industries
- 2 Radio Frequency Stocks to Watch in a Prospering Industry
- Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: Digi Power X, RF Industries & Starbucks in Focus
- 3 Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio as Semiconductor Sales Skyrocket
- RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- 5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Maximize Your Gains
- Recent Price Trend in RF Industries (RFIL) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- RF Industries (RFIL) Soars 12.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include RF Industries, Legacy Education, Primoris Services, Allot and Euroseas
- 5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Enhance Your Returns
- RF Industries receives $2.3 million in aerospace cabling orders
日范围
6.82 7.31
年范围
3.45 9.21
- 前一天收盘价
- 7.10
- 开盘价
- 6.93
- 卖价
- 7.09
- 买价
- 7.39
- 最低价
- 6.82
- 最高价
- 7.31
- 交易量
- 292
- 日变化
- -0.14%
- 月变化
- 4.11%
- 6个月变化
- 44.69%
- 年变化
- 77.25%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值