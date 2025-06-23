Currencies / RFIL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RFIL: RF Industries Ltd
7.10 USD 0.05 (0.70%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RFIL exchange rate has changed by -0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.00 and at a high of 7.58.
Follow RF Industries Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RFIL News
- RF Industries Q3 Revenue Up 17 Percent
- Earnings call transcript: RF Industries Q3 2025 reports strong earnings beat
- RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- RF Industries earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Adobe, Kroger, RH, and more set to report earnings Thursday
- APH Stock Trades Higher Than Industry at 33.84X P/E: Should You Buy?
- UiPath (PATH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Acquisitions Shaping Up Amphenol's Growth Trajectory: What's Ahead?
- RF Industries' Backlog Continues to Grow: Can it Spark a Comeback?
- RFIL vs. Amphenol: Which Connectivity Stock is a Better Buy Now?
- RF Industries Plunges 25% in a Month: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Beat the Market the Zacks Way: CBRE, Acadian, Fastenal in Focus
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Skyworks and RF Industries
- 2 Radio Frequency Stocks to Watch in a Prospering Industry
- Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: Digi Power X, RF Industries & Starbucks in Focus
- 3 Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio as Semiconductor Sales Skyrocket
- RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- 5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Maximize Your Gains
- Recent Price Trend in RF Industries (RFIL) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- RF Industries (RFIL) Soars 12.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include RF Industries, Legacy Education, Primoris Services, Allot and Euroseas
- 5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Enhance Your Returns
- RF Industries receives $2.3 million in aerospace cabling orders
- RF Industries secures $1.7 million in small cell shroud orders
Daily Range
7.00 7.58
Year Range
3.45 9.21
- Previous Close
- 7.15
- Open
- 7.17
- Bid
- 7.10
- Ask
- 7.40
- Low
- 7.00
- High
- 7.58
- Volume
- 502
- Daily Change
- -0.70%
- Month Change
- 4.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 44.90%
- Year Change
- 77.50%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%