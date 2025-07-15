クォートセクション
通貨 / RFIL
株に戻る

RFIL: RF Industries Ltd

7.56 USD 0.48 (6.78%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RFILの今日の為替レートは、6.78%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.10の安値と7.73の高値で取引されました。

RF Industries Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RFIL News

1日のレンジ
7.10 7.73
1年のレンジ
3.45 9.21
以前の終値
7.08
始値
7.20
買値
7.56
買値
7.86
安値
7.10
高値
7.73
出来高
311
1日の変化
6.78%
1ヶ月の変化
11.01%
6ヶ月の変化
54.29%
1年の変化
89.00%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K