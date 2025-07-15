通貨 / RFIL
RFIL: RF Industries Ltd
7.56 USD 0.48 (6.78%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RFILの今日の為替レートは、6.78%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.10の安値と7.73の高値で取引されました。
RF Industries Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
RFIL News
- RF Industries Q3 Revenue Up 17 Percent
- RF Industries、2025年第3四半期に予想を大幅に上回る好業績を報告
- Earnings call transcript: RF Industries Q3 2025 reports strong earnings beat
- RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- 【決算速報】RFインダストリーズ、売上高は予想を上回り、利益は予想を上回る結果に
- RF Industries earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Adobe, Kroger, RH, and more set to report earnings Thursday
- APH Stock Trades Higher Than Industry at 33.84X P/E: Should You Buy?
- UiPath (PATH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Acquisitions Shaping Up Amphenol's Growth Trajectory: What's Ahead?
- RF Industries' Backlog Continues to Grow: Can it Spark a Comeback?
- RFIL vs. Amphenol: Which Connectivity Stock is a Better Buy Now?
- RF Industries Plunges 25% in a Month: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Beat the Market the Zacks Way: CBRE, Acadian, Fastenal in Focus
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Skyworks and RF Industries
- 2 Radio Frequency Stocks to Watch in a Prospering Industry
- Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Markets: Digi Power X, RF Industries & Starbucks in Focus
- 3 Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio as Semiconductor Sales Skyrocket
- RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- 5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Maximize Your Gains
- Recent Price Trend in RF Industries (RFIL) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- RF Industries (RFIL) Soars 12.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Zacks.com featured highlights include RF Industries, Legacy Education, Primoris Services, Allot and Euroseas
- 5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Enhance Your Returns
1日のレンジ
7.10 7.73
1年のレンジ
3.45 9.21
- 以前の終値
- 7.08
- 始値
- 7.20
- 買値
- 7.56
- 買値
- 7.86
- 安値
- 7.10
- 高値
- 7.73
- 出来高
- 311
- 1日の変化
- 6.78%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 11.01%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 54.29%
- 1年の変化
- 89.00%
