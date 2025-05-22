FiyatlarBölümler
RAMP
RAMP: LiveRamp Holdings Inc

27.59 USD 0.42 (1.55%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

RAMP fiyatı bugün 1.55% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 27.18 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 27.93 aralığında işlem gördü.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
27.18 27.93
Yıllık aralık
22.82 36.08
Önceki kapanış
27.17
Açılış
27.23
Satış
27.59
Alış
27.89
Düşük
27.18
Yüksek
27.93
Hacim
1.322 K
Günlük değişim
1.55%
Aylık değişim
1.62%
6 aylık değişim
5.91%
Yıllık değişim
11.29%
21 Eylül, Pazar