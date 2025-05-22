Dövizler / RAMP
RAMP: LiveRamp Holdings Inc
27.59 USD 0.42 (1.55%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
RAMP fiyatı bugün 1.55% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 27.18 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 27.93 aralığında işlem gördü.
LiveRamp Holdings Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RAMP haberleri
Günlük aralık
27.18 27.93
Yıllık aralık
22.82 36.08
- Önceki kapanış
- 27.17
- Açılış
- 27.23
- Satış
- 27.59
- Alış
- 27.89
- Düşük
- 27.18
- Yüksek
- 27.93
- Hacim
- 1.322 K
- Günlük değişim
- 1.55%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.62%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 5.91%
- Yıllık değişim
- 11.29%
21 Eylül, Pazar